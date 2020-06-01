Portland's weekend of protests showed no signs of flagging on Monday, as marchers took to the streets by the thousands for the fourth consecutive night. But as the nation seemingly careened toward a showdown between the police and the policed, this city enjoyed an evening of peace.
More than 1,000 protesters of police violence crossed the Burnside Bridge into downtown this afternoon, defying a citywide curfew set by Mayor Ted Wheeler. But the Portland Police allowed them passage, and the marchers did not try to breach a fence cordoning off 16 blocks around the downtown courthouses.
Instead, they gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square for what amounted to a summer block party—the kind canceled by COVID-19.
For two hours, people sang, chanted and expressed their support for each other. Pharrell's "Happy" played. Riot squads did not interfere.
Then the protesters marched back across the Burnside Bridge the way they came. On both trips, people lay flat on the blacktop for a "die-in" to honor George Floyd, killed May 26 by Minneapolis police. Police allowed the protesters to take the bridge without resistance, both times.
It was a striking contrast to scenes at the White House and across the nation, where soldiers and police departments used gas, explosives and helicopters to scatter and intimidate protesters. President Donald Trump declared rioters to be "terrorists" and threatened to send the military to states that wouldn't control protesters.
In Seattle, police cracked down with particular force tonight. Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Washington) had deployed the National Guard there, something Oregon Gov. Kate Brown would only do tonight in a limited fashion.
