The majority of Oregon's counties could see another wave of reopening as soon as this Friday.
Today, Governor Kate Brown announced what Phase 2 will look like for the state's county-by-county reemergence from quarantine.
Phase 2 allows gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Venues like theaters and churches will be allowed to reopen with a capacity of up to 250 people, so long as they are able to accommodate social distancing. Swimming pools and soccer fields can reopen. So can bowling alleys, batting cages, and mini golf courses.
Restaurants and bars—which in the first phase of reopening must close at 10 pm—will be allowed to serve last call at midnight.
Offices will be allowed to reopen and travel restrictions throughout Oregon will be relaxed, but remote working is still encouraged.
The new guidelines could take effect this Friday for the majority of Oregon—31 Oregon counties are eligible to apply to begin Phase Two on June 5.
Counties can enter the second phase if they've been in Phase 1 for 21 days, don't have a significant increase in new cases and can trace new cases within 24 hours.
That means bars and restaurants in other parts of Oregon can stay open untol midnight before such gathering places in Portland open at all.
Multnomah County is currently on-track to enter Phase 1 on June 12. The new guidelines include some good news for Portlanders, though—zoos, gardens and museums will be allowed to reopen across Oregon.
The state's reopening began on May 14 when Gov. Kate Brown gave 31 of Oregon's 36 permission to begin phase one. Oregon Health Authority's most recent COVID-19 report, released today, revealed that the number of reported cases has increased to 18 percent, following a two week decline.
"Any reopening comes with risk," Brown said in a press release announcing Phase 2. "That's just a fact of life right now."
