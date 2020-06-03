HEALTH OFFICIALS FEAR MIXING TEAR GAS WITH COVID: Multnomah County health officials called on protesters to take extra health precautions when attending protests, which could become major spreading events for COVID-19. "Mass gatherings, like the kind we're seeing, were one of the first things that public health asked people to refrain from knowing that people mixing closely in large groups is a very effective way of spreading this virus, especially if there's coughing," tri-county public health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said during a Monday night press conference, adding that tear gas-induced coughing could increase the risk of spreading the virus. "Anything that irritates the upper airway is not going to be helpful. I'm definitely concerned at anybody coughing in close proximity to others." Multnomah County public health director Rachael Banks urged protesters to carry hand sanitizer, always wear a face covering, and maintain 6 feet of social distance from others. "While we're in a moment right now where we're fighting a respiratory pandemic, one in which shortness of breath and the inability to breath is a signature symptom, we're also in a moment where we horrifically watched the video of George Floyd yelling out, 'I can't breathe.'"