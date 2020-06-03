The Oregon Legislature's People of Color Caucus, which includes nine lawmakers, said it wants three specific proposals to come before a special session dedicated to the state's COVID-19 response. The plan has the backing of House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland): "I firmly support the action plan put forth by the POC Caucus and will do everything I can to get this work done." Gov. Brown's office says she supports the first of the three proposals, but did not address the question of a special session.