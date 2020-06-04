Gov. Kate Brown gave 26 Oregon counties permission today to move to Phase 2 of reopening from her March 23 stay-home order.
Phase 2 comes 21 days after counties received permission to enter Phase 1 and allows gatherings of up to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors; sanctions the reopening of movie theaters, and other gathering places; and allows restaurants to close at midnight, rather than 10 pm as mandated in the first phase.
The state still wants Oregonians to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of social distance between each other, wear masks, and wash their hands regularly and thoroughly. Facilities must also maintain stringent hygiene measures.
"Any reopening comes with risk," Brown said in a statement. "That's just a fact of life right now. We need to reduce the risk that comes with reopening. So, fellow Oregonians, you have further opportunity to show that you are looking out for your friends, family and neighbors."
The Oregon Health Authority says three counties, Deschutes, Jefferson, and Umatilla, applied for Phase 2 but have not yet met the criteria (state figures show all three counties have reported significant increases in COVID-19 cases after entering Phase 1).
There are also six counties in Phase 1 that haven't applied to enter Phase 2: Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Polk and Washington.
Multnomah County alone has yet to move into Phase 1.
Here are the 26 counties that can move into Phase 2, along with the dates they will enter:
