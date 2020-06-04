"More importantly the percentage positive rate has stayed extremely low across time even as overall testing has risen. The test positivity rate in Oregon last week was 1.7%, which is far below the national average of 12% for that week. A rate that low suggests that we are testing enough people. Testing in Oregon has necessarily focused on people with symptoms, and there are simply fewer people with COVID symptoms per capita in Oregon. We know this by looking at other indicators—for example, the percentage of emergency department visits for COVID-like illness, which is now holding steady at below 1% in Oregon.