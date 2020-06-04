The Oregon Health Authority reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 today, continuing an uptrend. Of the new cases, 30 are in Multnomah County.
The state did not report any new COVID-19 deaths today. The Oregon total remains at 159.
State officials had warned Oregonians that as the state reopened from Gov. Kate Brown's stay-at-home order, the number of reported cases would probably increase. But much of the recent increase has come in Multnomah County, the only one of the state's 36 counties that has not begun the phased reopening process.
OHA did not attribute any of the new cases to a particular workplace but did disclose an outbreak of five cases at an Amazon facility in Aumsville in Marion County.
Comments