"I'm embarrassed to operate a business here and to live here," said Roland Walsh. Another constituent, Chanda Hall, said Holladay's refusal to sign the mayors consortium's letter told constituents all they needed to know about Holladay. "His silence speaks volumes," she said. "It is not a good look to be out of step with every other mayor and our citizens." Hall said Holladay's actions would damage the city's reputation and its economy. "It's an embarrassment," she said.