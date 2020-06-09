At 1:40 am, Swordfisk called his wife to let her know he'd been arrested. For the next eight hours, he remained in the jail, which at one point became so crowded with protesters, he says, there was standing room only left. At its peak, there were about 30 to 35 people in the communal room, waiting to be released. About a third of the 50 law enforcement staff he interacted with throughout the night wore masks, Swordfisk says.