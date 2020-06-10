Who could forget where they were the day the structure first went up? It was a humid Tuesday in June 2020—June 9, if I recall correctly. A sister to the Portland Police Bureau's beloved Justice Center fence, the enclosure was meant to protect the building from being graffito-tagged by protesters of police violence. Soon, though, it became clear that those thin wooden boards were not just encircling city property, but also our hearts. Or at least our Twitter feeds.