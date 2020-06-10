"We continue to see a rise in shootings in Portland because the Gun Violence Reduction Team (Gang Enforcement Team) is not the answer to the systemic root issues that underpin gun violence; it's not even an appropriate prescription for the symptoms. We need to be focused on implementing promising strategies to reduce gun violence that are rooted in, and supported by, community. I've called for a 20 percent reduction in PPB's overall budget this fiscal year for reinvestment in alternative non-police public safety efforts and needed socioeconomic services and programs, among other reforms, so this move is also aligned with my vision for how we move the conversation around public safety forward."