Hardesty is proposing to redirect the savings to a variety of programs, most notably the Portland Street Response, a new program that would send a two-person civilian team of community metal health worker and an EMT to 911 calls that involve neither a medical emergency nor the allegation of a crime being committed. Previously, Hardesty and Mayor Ted Wheeler had pushed for a pilot program involving one two-person team; now, she says, the hope is for six such teams.