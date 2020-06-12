I began the session intending to vote yes, despite feeling that we hadn't gone far enough and not being satisfied with some of the specific details of the amendments. But as the testimony rolled on and I heard the anger, and the grief, and the conviction of our community members, I realized I wanted the 65,000 people who have contacted my office, the tens of thousands more taking to our streets to protest every night, and the several hundred people who testified in support of bolder action to feel heard. That's why I read my unsupported amendments into the record, and that's why I voted no. I hear you, you're right—we must do more—and I'm committed to doing that work with you. I reject any assertion that I should have fallen in line or deferred to any of my colleagues. I am ultimately answerable to my constituents. The reality is that I supported every amendment advanced by my colleagues, and the budget will pass next week. This morning I'm meeting with a group of elected representatives and Black community members to discuss and prioritize next steps at every level of government.