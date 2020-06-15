WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
Three weeks ago, the idea of turning Portland streets into dining plazas seemed a little radical. By now, it nearly sounds quaint.
With an uprising against police violence marching nightly, civic discussion of blocking off streets for socializing and drinking has grown muted. (Seriously: in mid-May this was a hot topic!)
But the pressures that generated the idea have only increased: On Monday, Pok Pok owner Andy Ricker cited the rules limiting seating in dining rooms as a reason he's permanently closing most of his restaurants. If and when Multnomah County reopens, your favorite restaurant needs more space to seat people—and fast.
Joni Whitworth still sees the potential. Whitworth is the communications director for Portland Promenades, a campaign backed by local bars, restaurants and shops to close off segments of streets as business and social plazas.
Since WW interviewed Whitworth on May 29, they've added two new streets to the original segments on Southeast Belmont Street and Northeast 28th Avenue. Now Southeast Clinton Street and Northwest 23rd Avenue are on board.
WW spoke to them about how the campaign began, and what the streets could look like.
