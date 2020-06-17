3. City Hall learned a new term: "performative ally." In a dramatic twist, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly voted against adopting the budget, just minutes after she had voted to support Hardesty's $15 million in cuts. Eudaly shocked onlookers with her reversal, saying the amendments didn't go far enough. Hardesty quickly issued a harsh appraisal of Eudaly's vote. "While my colleague can take a principled 'no' stance on passing this budget, I as a Black woman cannot," Hardesty said in a statement. "I do not want to let this detract from the very real steps taken, but it is an important reminder on what performative allyship looks like." That's a common term in activist circles, but probably less familiar at City Hall. It refers to a privileged white person who grandstands to support people of color when it's convenient. Meanwhile, the remark exposes a long-simmering rift between the two most progressive members of the City Council—one with high stakes as Eudaly seeks to hold on to her seat. (Hardesty endorsed Eudaly in May but says she will not endorse anyone in the November general election.)