HISTORIC FIGURES REMOVED: Public tributes to icons whose legacies are stained by slavery and segregation are coming down across Portland—some by force and others by choice. On June 14, about a dozen protesters tore down a statue of Thomas Jefferson from a pedestal in front on Jefferson High School in North Portland. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one protester who helped topple the statue tells WW it was a considered decision. "There wasn't rage," he said. "We were doing this thing that people in charge aren't doing." Meanwhile, WW has learned that judges of Oregon's U.S. District Court quietly removed from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse a portrait of Oregon's first federal judge, the Hon. Matthew Deady, who served from 1859 to 1893. Deady presided over the Oregon Constitutional Convention of 1857 and, according to University of Oregon scholars, advocated slavery and excluding blacks and Chinese from the convention. Chief District Judge Marco A. Hernandez declined to comment.