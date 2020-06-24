EUDALY FACES FINE: Thousands of elected and appointed Oregon government officials must file statements of economic interest with Oregon Government Ethics Commission each year by April 15. Although they contain only basic details, the documents can provide an important window into an official's finances and played a role in the resignation of Gov. John Kitzhaber in 2015. City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly is among a small group of officials the OGEC proposes to fine at its June 26 meeting for missing the deadline. Eudaly filed her form May 20. That's the second time she's missed the deadline in four years. "I apologize for my late filing," Eudaly wrote to the OGEC in a May 19 email: "With the upheaval to my life and the demands of my job and campaign, I simply lost track of this. It took days to get the information I need to file from staff once I realized it was late." While Eudaly faces some public embarrassment, the financial penalty is small: The OGEC fined Eudaly $30 for being late in 2017 and proposes to fine her $50 this time. "Commissioner Eudaly has been working, campaigning and parenting around the clock in the middle of a global pandemic that has turned everyone's lives upside down," says her spokesperson, Margaux Weeke. "She lost track of a deadline. There is no ethics violation."