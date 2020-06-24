Loretta Smith: No. "I have been a vocal proponent of Wapato being one of many other resources we use to transition people off our streets in the past. However, as a matter of public health, congregate shelter is not where we should be focusing our investments to get people off the streets during this crisis. In the same way that the private sector stepped up to make Wapato a possible option where homeless people can transition into more permanent housing, we've had numerous hotel owners who have stepped up to provide their facilities to us in order to get members of our houseless community off the streets during this pandemic. I believe centrally located hotels present the best available short-term option for both getting members of our houseless community off the street and addressing their acute health needs.