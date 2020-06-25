"While it is beneficial for these 61 people, the release of so few people will do almost nothing to increase the ability of incarcerated people to stay physically distant from one another," OJRC spokeswoman Alice Lundell said. "In addition to meaningful action from the governor, we also need to see the [Parole] Board step up and use the powers it has to allow people who are medically vulnerable to the coronavirus to return to their communities where it is safe for them to do so."