"If Oregonians want their local shops, restaurants and cafes to stay open, they need to do more to stop COVID-19 from spreading. We can all make a difference. Gov. Brown is asking Oregonians to take these precautions seriously. If we do not take these steps to keep each other safe, then we will see hospitalizations rise rapidly. We are seeing other states already becoming overwhelmed by increasing cases and hospitalizations. Texas and Florida this week began closing businesses again.