From the reports I’ve read and from what I’ve heard from neighbors – counter to what the PPB is officially saying – there was no risk to the public or to officers until the PPB decided to declare an unlawful assembly to permit the use of and deploy crowd control devices. What needed to be protected last night? An empty office building? Was this need more important than the health of neighbors, of children in a neighborhood, of people returning home from work? The declaration of an “unlawful assembly” did not seem warranted. The declaration of a “riot” was an abuse of the statute. Therefore, the ensuing actions by the PPB were unlawful.