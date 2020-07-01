Following a night of violent clashes between the Portland Police Bureau and protesters in which officers deployed tear gas for hours, Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) wrote an open letter to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, admonishing him, as the police commissioner, for the bureau's repeated use of aggressive tactics against protesters.
Kotek lives in North Portland, where protesters against police violence marched Tuesday night. As they approached the headquarters of the Portland Police Association—the police union—officers deployed munitions including tear gas. A series of violent clashes ensued along a neighborhood commercial district, with cops repeatedly charging demonstrators.
"What needed to be protected last night?" Kotek writes. "An empty office building? Was this need more important than the health of neighbors, of children in a neighborhood, of people returning home from work?"
Police arrested at least three journalists who were documenting the crackdown. Kotek also expressed alarm at those arrests.
Read the letter in its entirety:
Comments