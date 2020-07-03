In its lawsuit, the campaign said it had previously "requested that Oregon's signature submission deadline during this unique time be extended until August 17 and the 2018 threshold for referenda (58,789) be adopted as the most appropriate basis of demonstrating sufficient support in light of the pandemic-related orders prohibiting in-person signature gathering." (In an affidavit, People Not Politicians chief petitioner Norman Turrill said the campaign had gathered "more than 60,000 signatures.")