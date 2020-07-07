In last week's cover story ("The Blue Wall," June 24, 2020), WW reported on the Portland Police Association's history of thwarting attempts to reform the city's police force. The longest continually operating police union in the country, the PPA almost always wins in arbitration when officers are disciplined for shooting people—only one Portland police officer has ever faced criminal indictment for a shooting. City commissioners and criminal justice advocates say PPA, over the course of its 80-year history, has outmaneuvered efforts to reform police and hold officers accountable. Here's what our readers had to say: