PORTLAND POLICE TAKE BEREAVEMENT LEAVE: More than half of the city of Portland employees who've taken advantage of a new city bereavement leave policy—meant to provide "time to grieve and reflect" on the police killings of Black people—are members of the Portland Police Bureau. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the policy June 8. "We hear and understand that many of our employees, especially our BIPOC employees, are deeply impacted by these recent events and are hurting," Wheeler wrote. "I want to give our employees space to grieve and reflect: 40 hours of bereavement leave as allowed under [city rules]." Since then, a total of 249 Police Bureau employees have taken bereavement leave, according to figures WW obtained through a public records request and first reported July 2. In all, 483 city employees have taken advantage of it. The city's Human Resources Bureau says it does not know the ethnicity or gender of the employees who have taken leave and expressed no opinion as to whether the leave was being used as Wheeler hoped.