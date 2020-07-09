Around 1:15 am on July 9, a vehicle drove into downtown Portland, where dozens of protesters had congregated, and fired several shots into the air, the Portland Police Bureau said Thursday.
According to the police, the driver attempted to turn around heading the wrong direction. Protesters began engaging with the driver—a common response during protests to ensure a driver can be directed away so they don't injure the crowd of people.
Video captured at the scene shows protesters urging the driver of the white vehicle to get out of the road. The driver then sped away quickly and fired at least four shots into the air in quick succession. Nobody was injured.
The investigation is currently active. Police said they were unable to locate the driver, and they placed the responsibility on demonstrators for inhibiting officers from finding evidence related to the shooting—by standing in the crime scene.
"Officers in the area attempted to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful," PPB said in a news release. "Due to the demonstration, officers were unable to canvass the area for evidence until later. No evidence was recovered from the scene."
Comments