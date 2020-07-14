For Riot Ribs, public response has been supportive. City officials want the operators to get a permit. "We did have I think some park rangers come by and tell us that the tent, the canopy, is a structure," Beans says. On a smartphone, Beans pulls up City Code 20.12.080, which concerns "Structures in Parks." The tent is not a structure, Beans says, because Riot Ribs can pull up stakes if it has to. "But for now we're pretty set on staying here." For the future, "a food truck maybe would be the goal."