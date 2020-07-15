In response, state and local officials have fumed—or said little. After all, they have been complaining for weeks that "agitators" were setting fires and wreaking havoc. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says the feds follow a different chain of command than his bureau, and Mayor Ted Wheeler says he can't oust them from the city. On July 14, he told the acting U.S. secretary of Homeland Security that he wanted federal officers to leave town. "We do not want or need their help," he wrote on Twitter.