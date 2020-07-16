Oregon saw 437 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting another one-day record. For the first time since the pandemic began, Multnomah County reported more than 100 cases in a day, with 108.
The new numbers were the latest demonstration that Oregon has not arrested the resurgence of a disease in a reopened state. On June 29, Gov. Kate Brown urged citizens to refrain from Independence Day celebrations, saying the state had reached a pivotal moment in its battle with the virus. Two weeks later, the caseloads show no sign of slowing.
Oregon's rise in cases remains slower than that of other U.S. states, but public health watchdogs have begged the governor in recent days to again close bars and restaurant dining rooms. The Oregon Health Authority maintains that most of the spread is happening at informal parties: weddings, graduations and backyard barbecues.
At least one additional politician is ready to call for a shutdown. Portland mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone this morning called for the resumption of a statewide stay-home order.
Iannarone, who faces Mayor Ted Wheeler in a November runoff, said if Brown won't act, Wheeler should.
"We need to show respect for the front lines of this crisis by immediately halting this misguided reopening," she said. "Reopening while the outbreak is at its worst levels to date is a deadly mistake, no matter what science-denying business interests and politicians think."
