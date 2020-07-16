The Metro Council late this afternoon unanimously voted to refer to the November ballot a multi-billion-dollar transportation measure at least three years in the making.
The council swatted aside pleas from more than a dozen business groups to delay what will be a .75 percent payroll tax.
Jon Isaacs, a lobbyist for one of those groups, the Portland Business Alliance, testifying late in the four-hour hearing, pointed out a significant change in the measure that had not previously been announced or advertised: a large exemption from the tax, covering all state and local government employees in the tri-county area.
Isaacs estimated that exemption, which had not been publicly discussed, could cover more than 15,000 workers.
Councilors did not respond to remarks but at the end of public testimony, Councilor Christine Lewis introduced an amendment exempting the government employees.
There was no discussion of the financial impact of the exemption or any substantive discussion of why it was being made at the last minute.
The exemption and the referral then passed unanimously. Councilors celebrated the historic nature of the referral, which will put before it perhaps the largest local government financing request in Oregon history.
"Protecting our plant's climate from climate change is one of the imperative of our lifetimes," said Councilor Bob Stacey, referring to the investments in transit and electric buses the package includes.
Deputy Metro Council President Juan Carlos González cited the sweep of the proposed investments, which he said he will help address decades of inequitable spending. Gonzalez noted that more than 60 percent of the expenditures will go benefit traditionally under-served communities of color.
"The is a monumental step forward," Gonzalez said. "Inequities have persisted and intensified over time. This measure aims to address those facts."
For Council President Lynn Peterson, the referral was a milestone decades in the making.
"In the almost 30 years I have lived here, people have been talking about the need to invest in the transportation system," Peterson said. "Instead of waiting longer so many of us stepped up to the challenge. We pushed though the scar tissue of the past."
