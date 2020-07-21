Not providing a lawyer to a detainee

Is it legal? Maybe. Pettibone says he was taken to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, where he refused to answer questions without a lawyer present, and the officers let him go. Another protester, Juniper Simonis, was arrested July 10 while drawing with chalk near federal property downtown. Detained for several hours, Simonis asked for an attorney multiple times but was not provided one, nor were they given access to a phone to contact an attorney. Simonis declined to answer questions without an attorney present, and they were released hours later.