In theory, the feds are here to "help" quell the protests. I thought they might want to hear from a citizen. Since Chad Wolf has not yet responded to my tweets, I decided an "in person" attempt might be best. I planned to put my hands in the air, walk slowly towards the doors of the Justice Center announcing my intent, then speak with some officers about their intervention here. "Do you have plans to deescalate this? Do you need help making one? What would you consider a viable outcome here?" Laughable, I know, the outsized confidence of an average middle-aged white man. Still, all of our elected and appointed leaders haven't been able to work something out, and it's not getting better. I love and fear for my city. What do I have to lose?