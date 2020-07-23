In a 2 to 1 decision, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals today upheld a U.S. District Court ruling that the People Not Politicians committee can qualify a redistricting measure for the November ballot with more time and far fewer signatures than would normally be required.
As WW previously reported, U.S. District Judge Michael McShane ruled July 10 that People Not Politicians, the political action committee seeking to qualify initiative petition 57 for the November ballot had been unfairly thwarted by the pandemic.
In a normal year, the group would have had to turn in 149,360 valid signatures by July 2. Despite spending nearly $500,000, People Not Politicians fell far short of that threshold, turning in fewer than 60,000 signatures. On June 30, the group asked McShane to relax the requirements. Secretary of State Bev Clarno, the state's top elections official opposed that request, noting that two other political action committees had met the state requirements despite the pandemic.
But on July 10, McShane ruled in People Not Politicians' favor. He ordered Clarno either to accept those signatures the committee submitted as sufficient or to give the group until Aug. 17 turn in 58,789 valid signatures.
On July 13, Clarno accepted the latter option. But Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum decided to appeal McShane's decision to the Ninth Circuit, even though Clarno, her client, did not want to pursue an appeal. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to Richard Meeker, the co-owner of WW's parent company.)
Although it may seem an arcane dispute, the underlying issue, redistricting, is vitally important.
Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, lawmakers redraw Oregon's legislative and congressional boundaries. Those boundaries can shape the partisan balance in the Legislature and determine whether both major parties have a shot, for instance, at what is likely to be the state's sixth seat in the U.S. Representatives next year.
Currently, a small committee of legislators redraw the lines, which are then subject to legislative approval. If lawmakers cannot agree, the secretary of state draws the lines. That process favors the party in power. People not Politicians proposes to replace that process with a 12-member committee consisting of four Democrats, four Republicans and four people who belong to neither of those parties. Democratic interest groups oppose the change.
"Our campaign will gather signatures up to the last possible moment to make sure all Oregonians have an opportunity to bring redistricting reform to Oregon this November," said Norman Turrill, Chief Petitioner for People Not Politicians Oregon in a statement. "We know voters understand the danger of gerrymandering and the clear conflict of interest in legislators drawing their own voting maps. We are confident that if given the chance, they will vote to change this broken system."
Comments