This month, federal agents in unmarked vans detained at least two Portland protesters, and appeared to do so using privately rented vehicles, according to records obtained by WW. On Friday, July 17, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed a lawsuit against the federal government for seizing and detaining Portlanders without probable cause, and announced a criminal investigation into the injury of Donovan LaBella, who was shot in the face by a U.S. Marshals Service officer with a munition. A federal judge rejected her request for a temporary restraining order. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW's parent company.) WW reported the news on wweek.com. Here's what our readers had to say.