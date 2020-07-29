JUDGE COULD HAUL WOLF INTO COURT: The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon asked U.S. District Judge Michael Simon on July 28 to find federal agents in contempt of court for violating a July 23 restraining order that prohibited the federal officers from attacking journalists and legal observers covering Portland protests. "Every day it has existed, federal agents have intentionally violated the court's [order]," the court filing says. The ACLU also asked Simon to order acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli to "personally appear before the court and show cause as to why they should not be sanctioned for contempt," and for every federal agent who violated the order to identify themselves and appear personally before the court. Ten reporters and legal observers submitted written testimony Tuesday describing federal agents assaulting them or blocking them from reporting on protests after the court issued the July 23 restraining order." "I saw [the agent] raise his weapon, deliberately point it at me, and fire several rounds," Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Jonathan Levinson said in his testimony. "My camera and lens were splattered with paint."