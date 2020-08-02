I am appalled at the lessons I have been learning regarding the relationship between so many police departments and Black folks since slavery. I believe in and support social justice, the Black lives matter momentum, demilitarizing the police. I support the protesters here and around the world, and also want the feds to GO HOME…wherever that is. It is very scary to see how a president can deploy various agencies to fight violence, yet generate more violence, and essentially hold a city hostage, and remain whether they are wanted or not. Another radical change in how we function as a country?