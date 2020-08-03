"Metro's proposed ballot title is insufficient to satisfy the requirements of ORS 250.035(1) because the 10-word caption fails to reasonably identify the subject of the measure, the 20-word question fails to plainly phrase the chief purpose of the measure, and the 175-word summary fails to concisely and impartially summarize the measure and its major effect," the petition for review says. "As a result of these deficiencies, the ballot title is not concise and it is unfair."