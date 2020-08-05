Former U.S. Sen. Gordon Smith (R-Ore.) suffered a stroke Aug. 4, according to his employer, the National Association of Broadcasters.
Smith, 68, served two terms in the Senate, from 1997 to 2009. A former state lawmaker whose family built a fortune as one of the country's chief providers of frozen peas and corn at Weston, Ore.-based Smith Frozen Foods, Smith lost a close race for reelection in 2008 to now-U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) by 49% to 46%.
After leaving the Senate, Smith became president of the NAB, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and advocates for the television and radio industries.
NAB spokesperson Ann Marie Cumming said in statement that Smith suffered the stroke last night but that the outlook is positive.
"He is responding well to treatment, is stable and alert, and is resting comfortably," Cumming said. "His prognosis is good, and he is expected to make a full recovery."
