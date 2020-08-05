"The way the mail is piled up, it's just haphazard," says Jamie Partridge, a retired letter carrier in Portland for 28 years and an organizer with Communities and Postal Workers United. "We used to say, 'Get your ballot in the mail by Friday before [election day].' Then we were saying, 'Get your ballot in the mail by Thursday.' What we're saying now is: Give it another day. And who knows if that's even going to be enough?"