Flight 1 | Tail number: N419K

Date: July 22-23, 2020

Departed: Bellingham International Airport (BLI) at 8:17 pm

Arrived: Portland International Airport (PDX) at 11:19 pm

(Brief layover at PDX)

Departed: Portland International Airport at 12:30 am

Arrived: Bellingham International Airport at 1:50 am

Time in air: 4 hours, 22 minutes

Flight pattern: After departing from BLI and arriving over Portland airspace, the plane made approximately 24 concentric circles above the city, narrowing in closer to downtown Portland. After 11 pm, it landed at PDX before departing again toward downtown Portland airspace, where it arrived again shortly after midnight July 23. The plane then made several more circles for about an hour above the city before returning to Bellingham.

Altitude: 8,100-10,100 feet

Total distance traveled: 1,017 miles

Speed: Approximately 200 mph