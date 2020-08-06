But she suggested lowering the penalty further. "The campaign manager proactively disclosed to the Open & Accountable Elections Director prior to the filing of a complaint or the reporting of the contributions that he had to take a leave of absence due to an illness and, as a result, was not able to report some contributions to the Treasurer so that the Treasurer could report them in a timely manner," Mottet wrote. "If this is the reason this report was made late, the campaign may be able to get relief from the penalty by submitting a Request for Reconsideration."