"As you and the Council can recall, once Metro decided that the Homeless Services measure be moved up to the May election, we reacted and advanced to the Council and Here Together Coalition that a shared payroll tax should be used to fund both the Homeless Services and Transportation measures in total," Hoan wrote. "The coalition supporting the Homeless Services measure at that time (many represented on the Get There Together Coalition), along with you and your council, rejected our request citing that a payroll tax was regressive, and lacked community support."