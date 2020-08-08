Despite nationally covered disputes about the Portland uprising, a new study shows Oregonians are mostly in agreement: Black Americans are disproportionately targeted by police, and policing in this country needs to change.
A survey of over 600 Oregonians conducted by independent Portland research firm DHM found that 55 percent of the state believes police treat white people better than Black people. Sixty-two percent agree that the disproportionate number of Black people killed by police is indicative of systemic problems, not just isolated incidents. In the Portland metro area, that number jumps to 72 percent.
An overwhelming majority of respondents—70 percent statewide—believe police departments need to change.
But while Oregonians agree that something should be done about police violence against Black people, there's not exactly a consensus on what that something should be.
Respondents were mostly split between reforming or overhauling the system. Thirty-nine percent said that they believe the current system can be improved, while 31 percent hold that reformism hasn't worked, and reinvention is necessary (the study's margin of error is ±2.4 percent to ±4.0 percent).
Still, more than half of the respondents said they support shifting at least some funding from police departments to community services, as well as banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants, allowing citizens to sue officers in civil court, increased paperwork for use of force and requiring officers to intervene if they witness other officers using excessive force.
Thirty-seven percent of Oregonians said they strongly or somewhat support eliminating police departments and creating an alternative—a relatively high number, considering police abolition was barely in the lexicon of mainstream white America this time last year (though abolition of the carceral state is a decades old, international movement).
What's more, the study does not include that figure specific to Portland, where more than 400 citizens testified in favor if defunding the police, or Oregonians below the age of 18, when many of the protests in Portland and nationwide have been youth-led.
