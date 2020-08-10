The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is closed for a deep clean today after learning that a weekend guest was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
OMSI says it was notified late Sunday afternoon that the individual had visited the property after that encounter and experienced symptoms while at the museum, as they reported to health officials.
The museum closed to the public and staff at approximately 5 pm as a result and remained off limits to the public today to allow the space to be thoroughly cleaned. Monday's day camp activities were also called off.
"We haven't yet received confirmation from the health authorities that the individual who visited on Sunday was ill with COVID-19, but we are operating out of an abundance of caution as the health and safety of our guests and staff is our top priority," OMSI marketing and communications manager John Farmer said in a press release. "We are working closely with the Multnomah County Public Health Department."
OMSI is scheduled to reopen tomorrow at 10 am.
