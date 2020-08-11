The special Portland City Council run-off election to fill the remainder of the late Commissioner Nick Fish's term will be decided tonight.
The race to replace Fish is the only item on the ballot. It pits Loretta Smith, a former two-term Multnomah County Commissioner, against Dan Ryan, the former executive director of the education non-profit All Hands Raised.
Ballots must be dropped off at the Multomah County Elections office or an official dropoff site by 8 pm today in order to be counted. Here's where to take your ballot.
As of late morning, as John Horvick of the Portland polling firm DHM Research noted on Twitter, 33 percent of registered voters in the city had turned in their ballots, a somewhat surprisingly strong showing for considering it's an off-cycle special election in the middle of a chaotic summer.
