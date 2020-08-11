Updated at 10:09 pm: Multnomah County Elections released the second tally around 10 pm tonight. That count showed Dan Ryan extending his lead over Loretta Smith to just over 4,100 votes, which translates to 2.76 percent of the vote.
Initial tallies in tonight's special election runoff for Portland City Council show Dan Ryan, the former executive director of educational nonprofit All Hands Raised, leading former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith by about 2%, or 3,000 votes of 138,000 counted.
Preliminary totals show there are at least 26,000 more ballots to be counted.
Smith and Ryan emerged from a crowded primary field in May. The winner will serve the remainder of late City Commissioner Nick Fish's term, which runs through January 2023. (Fish was the longest-serving member of the council when he died in January of abdominal cancer.)
The winner takes office next month.
