Dan Ryan defeated former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith last night in a special election runoff for a vacant Portland City Council seat.
Ryan, the former director of the educational non-profit All Hands Raised, opened an early lead over Smith, who previously ran for City Council in 2018, after the first batch of ballots were tallied and built on that lead as additional ballots were counted.
With 98 percent of the 175,116 ballots counted, Ryan this morning leads Smith 51.11 percent to 47.94 percent, a margin of 5,449 votes. That margin means the race is over.
Ryan, who served in top fundraising positions at Portland State University and Oregon Ballet Theatre, served on the Portland Public Schools board from 2005 to 2008 and led All Hands Raised from 2008 to 2019.
He will now serve out the remainder of the late City Commissioner Nick Fish's term, runs through 2022. Fish died in office in January from abdominal cancer and since then, the council has operated with just four members.
Neither campaign was immediately available for comment this morning.
