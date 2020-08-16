I wanted to take a moment to thank all of you for your support during this election, and although the outcome was not the result we had hoped, I could not be prouder of the campaign we ran. Our focus on giving voice to people struggling to survive—in every ZIP code, and our audacity to think big and demand our city reimagine public safety and policing by eliminating $50 million from the Police budget and reinvesting these resources in community-centric approaches were positions worth running on— and policies still worth fighting for. This moment was never about any one campaign or any one individual—it was about our collective call to action to dream bigger, to live bolder.