In an Aug. 6 press conference, Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city is considering reinstating parts of the Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team. Wheeler agreed to defund the unit in June, following protests against police brutality and long-standing criticism that the unit targeted young Black men. His shift comes after 15 homicides in July, the largest number of homicides in one month the city has seen in 30 years. City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty challenged Wheeler's claim that disbanding the unit caused the spike in homicides. "Gun violence is a symptom of social ills," she told WW, "and the one thing that is clear is that police are not social workers, and policing will not replace the need for investments and resources for our community." WW reported the debate on wweek.com. Here's what our readers had to say: