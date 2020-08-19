PRISON HUNGER STRIKE BEGINS: Prisoners in solitary confinement at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton announced Aug. 18 they would go on a hunger strike amid an outbreak of COVID-19. The Eastern Oregon prison has 189 active COVID-19 cases among inmates and 61 active infections among staff. On Aug. 12, a man incarcerated at the facility died from COVID-19. Rose Harriot, a spokesperson for strike organizers, says prison staff has arbitrarily denied inmates phone calls to family members, and that those incarcerated must use baking soda to brush their teeth and make do with one bar of soap a month. Strike organizers say a prisoner named Steven Corbett, who has Crohn's disease, has suffered seizures that caused him to "fall and hurt himself and for his organs to come out of his body through his colostomy bag," says Harriot. They demand his transfer to a medical facility. Department spokeswoman Jennifer Black told WW that Corbett is assessed daily by medical personnel and that staff have not witnessed him falling or injuring himself. She said inmates in solitary can earn incentive phone calls and they are also provided pencils and paper to send letters to loved ones. "The process of providing phone calls is labor intensive, usually involving two staff escorting the [inmate] to the phone, then placing them back into their unit after the call is over."