"I am pleased to hear about the apprehension of this suspect and recovery of a firearm. I want to thank our PPB investigators and partners with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office for their diligent efforts on this case," said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell in a statement. "Tensions are running high in our city and it is important for everyone to know PPB members are doing everything possible to prevent violence and criminal acts and investigate incidents that have already occurred."